Orphans name Turkish man 'Father Ömer' in Philippines

  • August 18 2019 16:23:43

Orphans name Turkish man 'Father Ömer' in Philippines

PHILIPPINES-Anadolu Agency
Orphans name Turkish man Father Ömer in Philippines

A Turkish man in the Philippines has been dubbed 'father' of the orphans by Muslims living in the country.

Ömer Kesmen, a regional agent of Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in the newly-autonomous southern region of Bangsamoro, is called “Father Ömer” by orphans.

For the last seven years, he has been running two orphanages where hundreds of children live.

Children at the facility are given a holistic education, keeping a balance between sports, academics and social activities.

Kesmen said he decided to move to the region after witnessing the hardships that people in Bangsamoro go through. He was welcomed by the locals as they had not met any foreign Muslim before.

Kesmen said his family lives in Istanbul and visits him from time to time, adding that he feels the same love for the orphans as his own children.

“My youngest daughter [...] experienced the feelings and lives of these children herself,” Kesmen said.

Murat Kantarci, a board member of another Istanbul-based foundation, said he worked with Kesmen in many countries such as Pakistan, Iraq and Syria.

“We realized here that Ömer Kesmen is actually Father Ömer,” Kantarci said.

Some children in the orphanage can speak Turkish as well as their mother tongue. They have also memorized many Turkish songs and the national anthem.

The Bangsamoro Muslims, long deprived of freedom under the U.S. and the modern Philippine state, were granted the Moro Muslims autonomy after a historic referendum held on Jan. 21 and Feb. 6 in southern Mindanao.

Turkish, Philippines , IHH

MOST POPULAR

  1. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  2. Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

    Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

  3. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history

  4. Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

    Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

  5. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
Recommended
Turkish authorities seize 330 migrants attempting to cross to Greek island

Turkish authorities seize 330 migrants attempting to cross to Greek island
Turkish bar associations to boycott judicial year ceremony

Turkish bar associations to boycott judicial year ceremony
Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

Istanbul recovers after heavy rains
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghanistan
Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

Globetrotter cyclists ready to travel Turkey

Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkeys west

Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west
WORLD Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to Adrian Darya-1

Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to 'Adrian Darya-1'

An Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West has raised an Iranian flag and has had a new name painted on its side, Reuters images of the stationary vessel filmed off Gibraltar showed on Aug. 18.
ECONOMY China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China’s central bank has unveiled a key interest rate reform to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States.
SPORTS Turkeys Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Bedirhan Tan and Hamza Bakır won bronze medals in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Aug. 17.