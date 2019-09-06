Organ transplants let one person save 4 lives

  • September 06 2019 13:24:00

Organ transplants let one person save 4 lives

AYDIN-Anadolu Agency
Organ transplants let one person save 4 lives

Filled with sorrow over his brain death, the family of Mustafa İnanç said at least they could take solace in bringing life to
four other people who will make use of his intact organs.

“It hurts, but there's not much to do,” Fatma İnanç, the late Mustafa's sister, told Anadolu Agency, adding that organ transplantation would
"save the lives of others" and that pleased her.

After Mustafa, 47, on Tuesday suffered a stroke and then brain death in Aydın, western Turkey, amid their grief his sister and two children gave permission for organ transplantation.

Fatma said their decision came after doctors suggested it, and they were happy to cooperate.

Stating that she lived in a village and had known little about the benefits of organ transplants, she said:

"I accepted the suggestion because there were many patients waiting for organ donations ... At the end of the day, other lives will be saved. We could be waiting for organ donations as well," she said. "Organ transplants mean hope."

Following an operation in a state hospital, Mustafa's heart, liver, and kidneys were sent to the cities of Izmir and Bursa, where they will be given to patients who need them.

donor,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  2. Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

    Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

  3. Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

    Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

  4. Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

    Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

  5. Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

    Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador
Recommended
Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay
Reform charter reflects national sentiment: Minister

Reform charter reflects national sentiment: Minister
Minibus carrying migrants overturns, kills 2

Minibus carrying migrants overturns, kills 2
Turkey grants scholarships to 114 Pakistani students

Turkey grants scholarships to 114 Pakistani students
Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador

Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Lebanese ambassador
Turkey’s west to host int’l motocross championship

Turkey’s west to host int’l motocross championship
WORLD Iran takes further step to scale back nuclear commitments

Iran takes further step to scale back nuclear commitments

Iran said on Sept. 6 it had taken a step to further downgrade its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with the world’s most powerful nations, according to Iranian media, in retaliation to U.S. sanctions reimposed on Tehran.
ECONOMY Passengers traveling through Istanbul Airport hit 30M

Passengers traveling through Istanbul Airport hit 30M

The Istanbul Airport welcomed 30 million air passengers as of today, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on Sept. 6.
SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.