PYD offensive or taking over ISIL?

YUSUF KANLI
  • October 10 2019
By YUSUF KANLI

PYD offensive or taking over ISIL?

Turkey started flashing signals that it might soon enter northern Syria. Particularly after reports that the American military has left the region, Turkey is expected to start the operation “from land and air” and mobilize the military elements in the region, yet ambiguity continues on where is the “red line,” which the Turkish and American presidents agreed on during their last telephone conversation.

While according to Trump, he “agreed” to hand over the “responsibility” of fighting ISIL in Syria to the Turks, Turkey perceived the development as a “go-ahead” to enforce its national security from threats emanating from the Syrian wing of the clandestine PKK (PYD/YPG) separatists. But a social media message by Trump blurred the atmosphere. He threatened to destroy (again) the economy of Turkey if it went “off limits.” Later, clarifying what he indeed wanted to mean with his “off limits” tweet, Trump said Turkey should “not do anything outside of what we would think is humane.” The American leader also underlined that Turkey would face “big trouble” if “any of our people get hurt.”

Was Trump trying to soothe his opponents at home that with his decision to withdraw American troops and clear the way for a Turkish operation, the United States betrayed once again the Kurds?

Last time Trump used such an angry rhetoric against Turkey – when Turkey was withholding Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor that Ankara accused of belonging to the FETÖ network and supervising CIA operations -- he raised tariffs on some Turkish products and imposed sanctions on top officials. As a result, the Turkish economy suffered seriously, and the Turkish Lira plummeted sharply against the dollar and most other currencies, losing almost 50 percent of its value. The “I did it, I can do it again” message from Trump must be perceived as a very serious threat against Ankara particularly at a time when the worsening economic situation has started to seriously erode the popularity of the president and his Justice and Development Party.

Again, from Trump’s social media messages, it became clear that Turkey might engage with a far bigger threat than the PYG as thousands of ISIL militants and their families (according to Trump, around 60,000) will be left to be dealt with by the Turkish military, very much like the Idlib trap the country was pulled into.

Trump might have difficulty in convincing even his own Republicans that he clearly laid down the limits of the Turkish operation in northern Syria and the Turks understood well the cost of going off-limits, but at the end of the day, Ankara cannot engage with the northern Syria problem with a “romantic” mentality. If the cost of eradicating the PKK-related northern Syria threat requires – as is apparent from the remarks of Trump – taking over the responsibility of fighting ISIL, perhaps Turks must be prepared for the probable collateral impacts of the fight against two terrorist groups at the same time.

Could Turkey indeed manage to create, as Erdoğan has been repeatedly stressing, a 30-kilometer-deep “safe zone” that would provide Turkey’s security on the one hand, while at the same time provide a sufficiently secure area to settle at least half of the over 4 million Syrian refugees? Would Syrian refugees be willing to settle in that area? Could they be subjected to a forced resettlement program? Those and related issues are too ripe to be discussed now, but in any case, Turkey will surely have very serious headaches if it undertakes a compulsory resettlement program.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey has legitimate security concerns about Syria: NATO Secretary General

    Turkey has legitimate security concerns about Syria: NATO Secretary General

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

    US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

  5. Pentagon says military leaders consulted on Syria

    Pentagon says military leaders consulted on Syria
Recommended
Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkeys Syria move

Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkey's Syria move
Fall is for flavor

Fall is for flavor
Is Turkeys third Syria incursion looming

Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?
A short history of Turkey’s demand for a safe zone

A short history of Turkey’s demand for a safe zone
First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey
Why crowdfunding matters

Why crowdfunding matters?

WORLD EU Parliament appoints new Turkey rapporteur

EU Parliament appoints new Turkey rapporteur

Nacho Sanchez Amor has been appointed as the new rapporteur on Turkey, the European Parliament said on Oct. 8.

ECONOMY World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

The World Bank has revised upwards its economic growth forecast for the Turkish economy for 2019, citing improvement in domestic demand.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.