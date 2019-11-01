What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

ERSU ABLAK
  • November 01 2019
By ERSU ABLAK

What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

There is a special relationship between language and technology. One of the phenomena of technological advancement is that it forces people to create new words like computer, byte and internet, or it realizes dreams of those who dare to create new words, like spaceship, before rockets were mainstream.

Technological advancements not only encourage us to create new words, but also forces us to change the definition of some words, even if they are ancient, like the word “war.”

War is one of the ever-present states of humanity. It is probably as old as humans are. We loved war even before we loved cities, even before we loved God, even before we loved to grow crops, or even before we loved to speak. We still love war.

So, there is not much change in our lust for it, but the meaning of it, is undergoing an immense change.

War is defined as a state of armed conflict between different countries or different groups within a country. And a weapon is defined as a thing designed or used for inflicting bodily harm or physical damage.

This definition worked pretty well for thousands of years, up until the era of open markets and hackers.

Now, the end goal might be the same: To harm a country, to cripple it, to inflict damage to it and in the end to occupy or take control of it, but the methodology and the type of adversaries is completely different.

First of all, a state of armed conflict is not necessary anymore as we have witnessed in the recent cyberattack on Garanti BBVA Bank and Turk Telekom. Last Sunday, millions of account holders could not access their accounts and millions of people using a certain operator could not get service. This was all because of a very strong DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on Garanti BBVA’s digital channels. If it happened during a working day, it could most probably have triggered a serious economic crisis.

I believe that it was aimed to do just that, but was prevented in time because the attacks were still raging on in the early hours of Monday morning. Or it was a warning, a show of force, a taste of what might come.

So, just because actual weapons were not used, how is it different than an army parading near our border, firing on at our soldiers, testing their grit?

Another clear difference of war by hackers and a war by soldiers is that it is not fought between two different countries. It is fought between states and individuals or groups of hackers. These individuals or groups of hackers could be from any country. Saturday’s attacks on Garanti BBVA came from 30 different countries such as Russia, Germany, the U.S., Canada and England.

Therefore, usual rules of conduct don’t really apply. In the standard war process, if a country hits you, you hit it back at least as hard as you were hit.

Now, should we attack those 30 countries? Which targets should we choose?

Another question: Were the states of those countries involved? Or was it a coordinated attack from a global network of concerned citizens?

Or even a better question, should we take the attacks on Garanti BBVA and Turk Telekom as attacks on our sovereignty or simple attacks on corporations?

Are we in a war or not?

If so, who we are fighting against?

If we are in a war, what could be their target?

Will they target our electric grids? Or factories? Or Dams?

I am sure that political leaders of modern times miss the good old days when you knew if you were in a war or not. Fighting with an enemy who cannot be defined must be very difficult.

But it must not be forgotten that even if we cannot define our enemies in the cyber age, they are present. If we as a country would not like to experience more damage, we must be vigilant against cyber war.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  2. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  3. Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

    Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

  4. US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

    US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

  5. Nobel Prize-winning scientist becomes member of Science Committee in ODTÜ

    Nobel Prize-winning scientist becomes member of Science Committee in ODTÜ
Recommended
Turkey, US; frenemies

Turkey, US; frenemies
US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society
Future of Syria policy as Turkey marks 96th Republic Day

Future of Syria policy as Turkey marks 96th Republic Day
Baghdadis eradication started a new chapter

Baghdadi's eradication started a new chapter
Isnt it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria

Isn't it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria?
Its all about the refugees

It's all about the refugees
WORLD Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of members of the opposition, civil society, and regime -- began its second day of work on Oct. 31 in Geneva with talks on a constitutional roadmap.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Turkey’s Central Bank on Oct. 31 cut the year-end inflation projection for 2019.
SPORTS Currys broken hand doubles Warriors loss misery

Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery

Stephen Curry suffers broken hand as shell-shocked Golden State Warriors' woes mount