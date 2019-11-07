Turkish president might opt to postpone meeting with Trump

There are several arguments Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s advisors could list to convince him to “postpone” his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, scheduled for Nov.13.

First, there is currently no immediate urgency to meet, especially after the understanding that was reached on Syria following the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara.

The purpose of the meeting in Washington was to go over the agreement, consolidate common points and tackle possible problematic areas.

Currently, the possible negative consequences of the visit outweigh the possible positive benefits of the visit, especially due to the change in circumstances.

The date of the meeting was set during Pence’s Ankara visit. What probably was not known at that time, however, was the fierce reaction that the Turkish- U.S. agreement would trigger, especially with the U.S. Congress. The agreement is basically perceived as U.S. abandonment of its “Kurdish allies in Syria,” which in the eyes of Ankara, is the Syrian wing of the illegal PKK.

It is not difficult to imagine that what is seen as a major “diplomatic accomplishment” in Ankara has not only angered Congress, but looking to its past track record in Syria, it has also enraged the U.S. “establishment,” particularly the military-intelligence community.

That’s probably why the “establishment” has not done much to prevent Congress’s reaction in materializing two bills with trenchant sanctions.

But what makes things more complicated for Turkey is that the Turkish president has become also an issue of domestic politics in Washington. Frustrated in their efforts to impeach Trump, the Democrats are also upset with their failure to curb Trump’s popularity in the United States. As Trump enjoys good relations with Erdoğan, Democrats cannot currently find a better way of annoying Trump than by targeting Turkey.

Turkey has no friends left in Congress: Most U.S. lawmakers clearly have a problem with President Erdoğan. That explains why Republicans have joined the Democrats in passing the two bills, one of which – recognizing Armenians’ claim of genocide – had nothing to do with Syria. The Israeli lobby, the anti-Iran lobby as well as the military-intelligence community, to which the Republicans lend an ear, did not have to do much convincing on passing two humiliating resolutions on the day when Turks were commemorating the founding of their Republic.

What this whole picture tells us is that Erdoğan’s visit will become an issue of domestic bickering.

In fact, it already has become one. The whole issue of the possible visit to Washington of the chief of the SDF Mazlum Kobane, which Ankara says is a terrorist and has issued a red alert for his arrest via Interpol, is not just a face-saving act to compensate the U.S. abandonment. It is also a move to sabotage the U.S. – Turkish agreement, to overshadow Erdoğan’s visit, and to score against him and against Trump.

If Erdoğan insists on going to Washington that will increase the pressure on Trump to invite Kobane to the U.S.

At this stage, making sure that Kobane does not go to Washington is much more important than securing Erdoğan’s visit.

Erdoğan said he will decide after talking to Trump on the phone. I am sure that the phone conversation’s priority will be to make sure Kobane is not welcome to the U.S. In exchange, the two presidents can decide to meet somewhere else, some other time, in the next NATO summit of heads of state and governments that will be held on Dec. 3 in London.