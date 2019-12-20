Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL

  • December 20 2019 14:32:00

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) released a statement on Dec. 20 on social media expressing concern over recent developments in Libya.

"UNSMIL regrets the recent developments: military escalation, growing foreign interference in Libya & exchange of treason accusations by Libyan parties, which put the unity of Libya at risk. The mission believes that a political solution is the only solution to the crisis,” it said.

“UNSMIL will continue its relentless efforts to reach a unified intl. position on the Libyan crisis. It urges Libyans to return to dialogue; safeguard the lives of innocents; end fighting among brothers; curb foreign interference, and prevent further catastrophes on civilians."

Meanwhile, fighter planes carried out airstrikes on military sites in the western city of Misrata, Libya’s U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Dec. 19.

Mustafa al-Majai, a spokesman for the GNA’s Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation, told Anadolu Agency that some old air defense sites and battalion camps were hit.

Al-Majai did not say who the warplanes belonged to but noted there were no casualties.

The Presidential Council of Libya’s UN-backed government on Dec. 20 condemned an airstrike by foreign forces supporting commander Khalifa Haftar.

The attack came in response to "the inability of the aggressor militia to achieve any progress on the ground", and the failure of what Haftar called "the hour of decisiveness" to storm the capital Tripoli, the statement asserted.

The council did not elaborate on the nationality of the foreign airstrike.

In April, forces loyal to eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli, but they have so far failed to progress beyond the city's outskirts.

However, on Dec. 12, Haftar announced he had ordered his militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.

 

 

