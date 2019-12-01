Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

ISTANBUL

A total of 2.3 million items were sold on Turkey’s online shopping platforms on Black Friday, pointing to a strong 45 percent rise compared with a year ago, according to data from Related Digital.



A total of 2.3 million items were sold on Turkey’s online shopping platforms on Black Friday, pointing to a strong 45 percent rise compared with a year ago, according to data from Related Digital.



Companies sent out around 92 million email messages to potential buyers to promote their products this year, up from 65 million emails last year.

Some 1.56 million items were sold during last year’s shopping spree.



Retailers launched 1,220 email marketing campaigns for Black Friday to target consumers, whereas the corresponding figure was 930 in 2018.

Related Digital collected data from around 1,000 e-trade platforms.



People bought items most between midnight and 1 a.m., while the largest group of shoppers were people aged between 22 and 34.



According to Related Digital, 60 percent of shopping on Black Friday was done through computers.



The most popular items sold were clothing and cosmetics products, followed by home decoration, smartphones and their accessories, and white goods.



Small home appliances and computers and computer accessories were also among the favorite items on Black Friday shoppers’ list.



$7 billion sales in US



Meanwhile, online sales on Black Friday in the United States hit a record $7.4 billion this year, with a jump in the number of transactions made from smartphones, according to data released on Nov. 30 by Adobe Analytics.



The figure was a 19.6 percent increase over last year and the second biggest day of online sales ever, the company said, just below the $7.9 billion consumers spent on last year’s Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday.



This year, 39 percent of online purchases were made from smartphones, a 21 percent increase from last year.



“With Christmas now rapidly approaching, consumers increasingly jumped on their phones rather than standing in line,” said Taylor Schreiner, principal analyst and head of Adobe Digital Insights.



The hottest toys included L.O.L. Surprise dolls and items featuring Disney’s “Frozen 2.” In the video game category, the top sellers were FIFA 20, Madden 20 and Nintendo Switch.



The most popular electronics were Apple laptops, AirPods and Samsung TVs.



Adobe Analytics estimates Cyber Monday will see a record $9.4 billion in sales, a nearly 19 percent increase over last year.











