Online broadcasting platforms, including Netflix, apply to TV watchdog for license

  • September 03 2019 16:49:53

ANKARA
More than 600 internet broadcasting platforms have applied to the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to obtain permission and license after the watchdog was officially granted more authority to regulate and monitor sound and visual broadcasting shared on the internet on a regular basis.

“We have received more than 600 requests of license and permission from publishers, some of which are prominent platforms such as Netflix, Blu Tv, Puhu Tv, Turkcell, Vodafone, Digiturk and Tivibu, after a regulation on ‘Presentation of Radio, Television and Optional Broadcasts on the Internet’ took effect,” RTÜK chair Ebubekir Şahin said on his Twitter account on Sept. 3.

Turkey last month granted its radio and television watchdog sweeping oversight overall online content, including streaming platforms and online news outlets

By the regulation, the media service providers who want to provide radio, television and optional broadcast services only on the internet were obliged to obtain broadcast licenses from RTÜK.

According to the legislation, overseas companies who want to broadcast in Turkey on the internet have to establish a company and obtain a license in Turkey.

Local streaming TV platforms such as Blu TV and Puhu TV will also be under RTÜK’s inspection.

Social media platforms that deliver news on a regular basis will be subjected to the same regulations, such as Medyascope.tv, which delivers audiovisual journalistic content via Periscope.

The regulation stipulates the removal of the entire broadcast or just the relevant part of the content that violates the law. The broadcasting license may be terminated due to a compelling reason deemed appropriate by RTÜK.

If the conditions for granting a license are lost, the publication may be suspended for a period of three months. Thirty days will be given to the broadcaster to re-establish the necessary conditions.

