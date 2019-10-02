One year on, Khashoggi murder still unsolved

ISTANBUL

The world still wants to know the truth about the fate of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose murder sparked international shock and outrage and put Saudi Arabia under the spotlight.

Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts, but later attempted to blame his death on a team of rogue operatives carrying out a botched rendition operation and put 11 men on trial.

According to reports by the United Nations and other independent organizations, he was murdered and dismembered. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accepted responsibility for the killing but denied ordering Khashoggi’s murder.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has brought the topic up at all international platforms since the murder and his remarks have influenced the international public opinion.

Turkey called on Saudi Arabia for collaboration to uncover the truth while contacting many countries and international institutions. Lots of countries and international institutions issued a call for the clarification of the murder and a punishment for those behind the killing.

The Turkish prosecution has launched an investigation into the case immediately after the incident.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, Netherlands, has approved an application by some family members of Khashoggi, Turan Kışlakçı, Turkish Arab Media Association (TAM) chair and a colleague of the slain journalist, told Sputnik Turkey on Sept. 30.

In a separate interview published by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on Sept. 29, he called on the ICC, the U.N. and other international organizations to take serious steps, stressing that there is not an ongoing credible criminal investigation into the murder.

“We expect those international institutions to act,” he said.

“We want to found a Jamal Khashoggi Museum. Thus, our initiative to take over the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia building in Istanbul continues,” he added.

A memorial ceremony was held in front of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Khashoggi's friends, human rights activists, his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz, as well as local and international media members, gathered in front of the Saudi Consulate building in Levent district, to commemorate Khashoggi.

A moment of silence was observed for the slain journalist before the commemoration ceremony started.

Andrew Cardner, Turkey representative of Amnesty International, Erol Önderoğlu, representative of Reporters without Borders (RSF), UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard were in attendance of the event.

The ceremony began at 1.14 p.m. local time (1014GMT), the exact time when Khashoggi had entered his country's diplomatic mission last year to acquire documents for his planned marriage with fiancée Hatice Cengiz.

Unlike other memorial services, Friends of Jamal Khashoggi initiative called the event as “a moment of unsilence” as they think the silence is exactly what the murderers of Khashoggi wanted them to do.

Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post newspaper, for which Khashoggi had written columns, Turan Kislakci, the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, and Ayman Nour, a former member of Egyptian parliament and founder of the liberal el-Ghad Party, also attended the event.

In a very short speech, Bezos dubbed the murder "unimaginable”, saying, "You [Hatice Cengiz] need to know you are in our hearts. We are here and you are not alone."

'Only Turkish efforts can't bring justice on Khashoggi' -

Turkey's permanent representative in UN Geneva Office said justice on the Khashoggi murder could not only be achieved by Turkey's efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the anniversary of the Saudi journalist's murder, Sadık Arslan said the anniversary of the issue reminded people the brutality of the journalist's murder once more.

Arslan said Turkish officials made maximum efforts in order to reveal the truth on the murder.

"However, the realization of justice [on Khashoggi murder] is not atopic that can be achieved only by Turkey's efforts," he stressed.

Arslan said it is "very important" in this sense that UN, related states, international organizations and NGOs continue their interest on the issue.