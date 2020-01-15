One more body found days after Bosphorus crash

  • January 15 2020 10:55:42

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
(AA Photo)

Body of another fisher was found on Jan. 14 days after three crew members of a Turkish fishing boat went missing in a collision in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait.

“Body of I.D., one of the missing fishers, has been recovered [from the sea],” the Office of Istanbul Governor said in a statement.

His body was recovered from some 77-meter (252 feet) depth.

The collision of Russian-flagged GLARD 2 tanker and Turkish-flagged Dursun Ali Coşkun boat took place on Jan. 10 at around 6.35 a.m. local time (0335GMT) off Istanbul's Sarıyer district. The fishing boat sank after the collision.

Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board, while the others went missing.

As a result of intense efforts, the body of one of the fishers was found on Jan. 11.

The Governor’s Office added that search efforts are underway for the remaining fisher.

