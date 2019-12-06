Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

  • December 06 2019 10:54:10

Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

VIENNA-Anadolu Agency
Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Global oil supply overshadowing overall oil demand in the world put OPEC in a difficult situation during the oil price slump years of 2014 through 2016, OPEC Conference president said on Dec. 5.

"Three years ago, the oil market was in a perilous condition," Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez said during a speech at the beginning of a meeting of the OPEC Conference in Vienna.

In that time, the world oil supply grew by 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd), outpacing the oil demand growth that was 4.3 million bpd, said Fernandez.

"By July 2016, the OECD commercial stock overhang reached a record high of about 403 million barrels over the five-year industry average," he said, adding crude oil prices fell around 80 percent during the three-year period.

Fernandez's comments came as OPEC admits the difficult situation it finds itself in with crude prices under pressure from a rising glut of supply in the global market once again.

After surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia in November 2018, the U.S. has become the world's largest crude producer, due to rapid rise in its shale oil output.

The U.S.'s crude output reached a record level of 12.9 million bpd for the week ending Nov. 22, according to data from the country's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The latest level shows an increase of almost 160 percent from 2008 when the U.S.'s crude output was at 5 million bpd, according to the EIA.

While the EIA estimates U.S. crude increasing to average 13.3 million bpd in 2020, OPEC members are trying to protect market share as well.

A deeper production cut by OPEC to raise prices, however, would lead to more market loss to U.S. shale.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  3. Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

    Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

  4. Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

    Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

  5. Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage

    Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage
Recommended
Turkish economy on growth path despite risks: Experts

Turkish economy on growth path despite risks: Experts
Turkish Airlines starts Finnish Northern Lights flight

Turkish Airlines starts Finnish Northern Lights flight
Central Bank targets single-digit inflation

Central Bank targets single-digit inflation
Global food prices hit 26-month high in November

Global food prices hit 26-month high in November
Turkey boosts exports despite trade wars: Association

Turkey boosts exports despite trade wars: Association
Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader
WORLD White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

The White House asked Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer to block voting on a resolution that would have formally recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the Axios news site reported on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Global oil supply overshadowing overall oil demand in the world put OPEC in a difficult situation during the oil price slump years of 2014 through 2016, OPEC Conference president said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.