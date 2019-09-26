Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed the possibility of the return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again.

Minister Fathi Bashagha and Ambassador Serhat Aksen discussed in Tripoli "issues of joint cooperation in training and economy as well as the return of Turkish companies to work in Libya," Libyan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Last year, Turkish companies quit the Libyan market when three engineers were kidnapped. The engineers were released after eight months of abduction.

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: One in the east to which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which enjoys the UN recognition.