Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

  • September 26 2019 09:52:27

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed the possibility of the return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 

Minister Fathi Bashagha and Ambassador Serhat Aksen discussed in Tripoli "issues of joint cooperation in training and economy as well as the return of Turkish companies to work in Libya," Libyan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Last year, Turkish companies quit the Libyan market when three engineers were kidnapped. The engineers were released after eight months of abduction.

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: One in the east to which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which enjoys the UN recognition.

Turkey, Business,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

    Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

  4. Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

    Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

  5. Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest

    Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest
Recommended
Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak

Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak
Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1
Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July
Sectoral confidence up in September

Sectoral confidence up in September
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.