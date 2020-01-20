Odunpazarı Museum announces call for artist residency program

The Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) in the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has announced an open call for a two-and-a-half month fully-funded residency in Spring 2020, open to artists from across the globe.

The residency is the first official season of a long-term guest artist program developed by the new museum, which will see international artists invited to create work in a dynamic, unfamiliar environment.

Supporting collaboration among participants, OMM’s flagship residency program aims to bring together creatives from different backgrounds to engage in productive dialogues, encouraging experimental thinking, collective methodologies and personal growth. The program facilitates cultural exchange through artist talks, workshops and seminars exploring local practices and techniques in Eskişehir.

Applications will be open until Jan. 30 and the artists accepted will be announced on Feb. 20. The program is open to artists from anywhere in the world.

The residency accepts all forms of artistic approaches including but not limited to painting, printmaking, photography, film, sound art, new media art, sculpture and graphic design. Each artist will be given an individual studio space in the museum for their unrestricted use with a generous allowance for materials, and encouraged to experiment with traditional and contemporary styles of their choice.

At the end of each residency, the work of the resident artists will be displayed at the museum in a group exhibit with fellow residents.

The program aims to host three artists each semester and lasts for two and a half months. Guest artists will be selected by a board of leading figures in the field of arts.