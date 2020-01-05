Number of bald ibises continues to increase

  • January 05 2020 12:20:19

Number of bald ibises continues to increase

ISTANBUL
Number of bald ibises continues to increase

The endangered generations of northern bald ibises are protected by serious measures as a result of the works carried out by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

The works started in 1977 with two adults and nine young birds gave results and today the number of bald ibis is 244 in Birecik district of in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

The colony of the northern bald ibis lives only in Birecik district of Şanlıurfa province, on the Euphrates in the southeastern part of Turkey.

Species Conservation Action Plan was prepared in 2019 for the continuity of the northern bald ibis generation.

The measures to be taken for the continuity of the species were determined, withing the scope of the action plan.

Studies on conservation and monitoring of the species will continue intensively for the next five years, within the plan.

Bald Ibis Production Station is included in the tour route of many tourism companies bringing tourists to the region.

The ministry announced that the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the station has reached 100,000.

Northern bald ibis is known as Kelaynak in Turkey and these species are almost being extinct in the world.

The monogamous bald ibis pairs for life, and each year returns to Birecik after its annual migration around Valentine's Day.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's deployment in Libya 'message' to region: Expert

    Turkey's deployment in Libya 'message' to region: Expert

  2. Manager at MNG Jet says helped Ghosn escape because of threats

    Manager at MNG Jet says helped Ghosn escape because of threats

  3. Turkish president speaks with Iranian, Iraqi counterparts over phone

    Turkish president speaks with Iranian, Iraqi counterparts over phone

  4. Turkish, Iranian top diplomats talk over Soleimani's killing

    Turkish, Iranian top diplomats talk over Soleimani's killing

  5. US deploys troops, Iran vows 'revenge' after Soleimani death

    US deploys troops, Iran vows 'revenge' after Soleimani death
Recommended
Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue
Turkey shuts power plants for not installing filters

Turkey shuts power plants for not installing filters
Apartment fire kills at least four in Turkish capital

Apartment fire kills at least four in Turkish capital

A bank was robbed in Istanbul, suspect fled with money

A bank was robbed in Istanbul, suspect fled with money
Cargo vessel crashes into bollard on Istanbuls Bosphorus

Cargo vessel crashes into bollard on Istanbul's Bosphorus
New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients

New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients
WORLD Al-Shabaab militants attack joint Kenya-US base

Al-Shabaab militants attack joint Kenya-US base

Somalia-based al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants on Jan. 5 attacked a U.S.-Kenya military base located in the coastal town of Lamu, the Kenyan military confirmed.
ECONOMY Manager at MNG Jet says helped Ghosn escape because of threats

Manager at MNG Jet says helped Ghosn escape because of threats

A manager at Turkish jet operator MNG Jet has told authorities that he assisted unwittingly in the escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan because he had been threatened by a former acquaintance, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 4.

SPORTS NBA: Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

NBA: Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as the host Milwaukee Bucks continued their record-breaking season with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away games between the two teams.