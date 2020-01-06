Nothing can be achieved by excluding other states in region, Turkish Cyprus FM says

  • January 06 2020 15:31:48

Nothing can be achieved by excluding other states in region, Turkish Cyprus FM says

ISTANBUL
Nothing can be achieved by excluding other states in region, Turkish Cyprus FM says

Turkish Cyprus Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said on Jan. 5 that the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East had seriously upgraded the importance of Turkish Cyprus.

“Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish Cyprus which reflects its will, has started to become a regional actor without having to wait for a comprehensive solution. Its moves and positions are watched closely,” Özersay said in a written statement.

East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says
East Mediterranean gas pipeline project cant succeed, Ankara says

Özersay added that even though the latest developments carried the risk of disrupting regional peace and stability, it also brought with it various opportunities.

“Approaches for regional cooperation which include all actors could contribute to peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean. There are problems associated with recognition and non-recognition in the region, particularly when it comes to the case of Cyprus,” Özersay said.

“What is clear is that nothing can be achieved by excluding states which exist in the region but are not recognized by other states. That is why the only way forward is cooperation,” Özersay added.

EastMed won't be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says
EastMed wont be realized without Turkish approval, Turkish Cypriot premier says

He also pointed out that the Turkish Cyprus will continue to take coordinated steps with guarantor Turkey.

Özersay said that the Turkish Cyprus will continue to refrain from moves which might trigger conflict and will take steps towards regional cooperation and set a balance.

“There has been an increase in our unofficial diplomatic efforts. It is up to us to transform instability into opportunity. This is what we are working for,” he added.

Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement
Turkish Cypriot leader says EastMed project costly, not conducive to Cyprus settlement

The 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) pipeline will be able to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic meters a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Greek Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.

Turkey argues that the Greek Cypriot government should not have started gas explorations before reaching a settlement in reunification talks with the Turkish Cypriots, and that the mineral wealth belonged to both communities.

It is estimated that the transfer cost of the natural gas would be three times cheaper if the pipeline passes through Turkey.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  3. Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

  4. Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

    Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

  5. Ankara in efforts to resolve Iran-US conflict through diplomacy

    Ankara in efforts to resolve Iran-US conflict through diplomacy
Recommended
Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent

Support to join the EU stands at 60 percent
Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation
Ambassador says US needs Turkey more than vice versa

Ambassador says US 'needs Turkey more' than vice versa
Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid

Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid
Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert

Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert
Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy
WORLD NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO ambassadors will meet at their Brussels headquarters on Jan. 6 as Middle East tensions mount after U.S. forces killed a top Iranian general. 
ECONOMY Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey hopes to attract 58 million foreign tourists and targets more than $40 billion tourism revenues this year, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half

Anadolu Efes toppled Pınar Karşıyaka 82-80 in Sunday's ING Basketball Süper Lig clash to lead the Turkish division's first half.