No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

Turkey's president on Dec. 16 said that Turks in Europe are not "aliens" and there is no "otherness" in their identity.

Addressing an event in Geneva which marked the 50th anniversary of the migration of Turks to Switzerland, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey views Turks in Switzerland and in the rest of Europe as "human bridges".

Erdoğan said they support the equal participation of Turks in Switzerland to the Swiss society.

He said that they are against the assimilation of Turks but support the integration of them.

“We [Turks] … are not foreigners, definitely not the other in Europe, instead, we are the host in Europe today as it has been throughout the history,” the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan is in Geneva to attend the first-ever Global Refugee Forum between Dec. 16-18.

Earlier on Dec. 16, he separately received Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre and European representatives of International Democrat Union.

PKK suffering heaviest blows in its history

Erdoğan also said that the illegal PKK terror group is suffering the heaviest blows in its history.

Speaking in Geneva while receiving European representatives of the International Democrat Union, Erdoğan praised Turkey's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"The PKK terror group, both inside our borders and outside, is receiving the heaviest blows in its history," he stressed.

Erdoğan said that by conducting three anti-terror operations in Syria over the last three years, Turkey destroyed the terror corridor the PKK was attempting to establish on the country's southern border.

He added that Turkey's anti-terror operations were also a "critical step" towards guaranteeing the territorial integrity of Syria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.