No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  • December 17 2019 09:44:49

No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

GENEVA
No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

Turkey's president on Dec. 16 said that Turks in Europe are not "aliens" and there is no "otherness" in their identity.

Addressing an event in Geneva which marked the 50th anniversary of the migration of Turks to Switzerland, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey views Turks in Switzerland and in the rest of Europe as "human bridges".

Erdoğan said they support the equal participation of Turks in Switzerland to the Swiss society.

He said that they are against the assimilation of Turks but support the integration of them.

“We [Turks] … are not foreigners, definitely not the other in Europe, instead, we are the host in Europe today as it has been throughout the history,” the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan is in Geneva to attend the first-ever Global Refugee Forum between Dec. 16-18.

Earlier on Dec. 16, he separately received Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre and European representatives of International Democrat Union.

PKK suffering heaviest blows in its history

Erdoğan also said that the illegal PKK terror group is suffering the heaviest blows in its history.

Speaking in Geneva while receiving European representatives of the International Democrat Union, Erdoğan praised Turkey's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"The PKK terror group, both inside our borders and outside, is receiving the heaviest blows in its history," he stressed.

Erdoğan said that by conducting three anti-terror operations in Syria over the last three years, Turkey destroyed the terror corridor the PKK was attempting to establish on the country's southern border.

He added that Turkey's anti-terror operations were also a "critical step" towards guaranteeing the territorial integrity of Syria.

Erdoğan is in Geneva to attend the first-ever Global Refugee Forum between Dec. 16-18.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2023: Will it succeed?

  2. Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

    Turkey may close İncirlik, Kürecik bases 'if necessary'

  3. Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio

    Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio

  4. Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

    Spain extends Patriot deployment since NATO ally’s security is crucial: Ambassador

  5. First Turkish military drone lands in Northern Cyprus

    First Turkish military drone lands in Northern Cyprus
Recommended
Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees

Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees
Parliamentary panel approves Turkey-Libya security deal

Parliamentary panel approves Turkey-Libya security deal
Main opposition CHP voices support for closing İncirlik, Kürecik air bases

Main opposition CHP voices support for closing İncirlik, Kürecik air bases
Free bag ban made plastic use plummet in 2018

Free bag ban made plastic use plummet in 2018
Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio

Turkey ready for talks on gas transfer: Israeli radio
Lottery line grows as final countdown for New Year starts

Lottery line grows as final countdown for New Year starts
WORLD Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Dec. 16 that he needed to speak with his Turkish counterpart to understand how serious Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was when he said he could shut down the İncirlik airbase, which hosts U.S. nuclear warheads.
ECONOMY Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans received from abroad continued to drop in October from end-2018, the country's Central Bank announced on Dec. 16. 
SPORTS Sivasspor beats Fenerbahçe, remains atop Süper Lig standings

Sivasspor beats Fenerbahçe, remains atop Süper Lig standings

Sivasspor defeated Istanbul club Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Week 15 match in the Turkish Süper Lig to extend its surprise stay atop standings.