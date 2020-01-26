No political polemics at such times, main opposition leader says

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Jan. 26 said it was necessary to refrain from getting into political polemics right after the natural disaster that happened in Elazığ.

“We will take the measures together, not by blaming anyone. It is necessary to stay away from strict political polemics in an environment where we live such a painful day,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The CHP leader stressed that taking action against earthquakes is everyone’s duty.

The earthquake became an almost integral part of Turkey’s life, he said, emphasizing that these disasters are the fate of the region and that taking action against earthquakes is a common task for all.

Kılıçdaroğlu underlined Turkey has to take many measures against quakes, comparing Turkey to Japan, another earthquake-prone country.

When an earthquake happens in Japan, more severe or as big as the one that happened in Turkey, people do not die, he said.

“So, there are precautions we need to take. We will take precautions together,” he said.

