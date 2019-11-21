No man left behind: Officers take stray dog with them as they move to new police station

ISTANBUL

A stray dog that had been living outside a police station in the northwestern province of Edirne wept after feeling abandoned when police officers at the station moved to a new station.

The police officers, however, came back to the police station to pick him up, taking him with an official police car, after hearing that the dog was upset and looked lonely following their deployment to the new station, according to local media.

Local media has reported that the police officers moved from Selimiye Police Station in Dilaverbey neighborhood in Edirne to their new location in Umurbey neighborhood due to poor conditions at the station.





The dog has reportedly adapted to his new home in a short time and began to live in the garden of the police station.

The dog was taken to a veterinary for a regular check-up and a dog kennel was ordered to be built for him.

Residents of the neighborhood where the former police station was located said that the dog almost began to cry after the moving process, and police officers who saw the dog in such a state did not want to leave the animal behind.