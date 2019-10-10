‘No blackmail’ in conversation with Trump: Zelenskiy

  • October 10 2019 11:20:55

KIEV-The Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there was “no blackmail” in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.

Responding on Oct. 10 to questions from The Associated Press, Zelenskiy said that he only learned after their July 25 phone call that the U.S. had blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Trump asked Zelenskiy during the call to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Congressional Democrats believe Trump was holding up the aid to use as leverage to pressure Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he thought the call would lead to an in-person meeting with Trump and wanted the American leader to come to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is giving an all-day “press marathon” amid growing questions about his actions as president.

