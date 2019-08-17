NGO reshapes microfinance via blockchain

  • August 17 2019 11:58:47

NGO reshapes microfinance via blockchain

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
NGO reshapes microfinance via blockchain

A Turkish NGO is set to use blockchain technology to enable entrepreneurs to get funded by social investors anywhere in the world, the head of the foundation said on Aug. 16.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Aziz Akgül, the head of Turkish Foundation for Waste Reduction (TİSVA), said blockchain-based microfinance is inevitable not only for the future of Turkey but also for the entire world.

"We want to give microcredit to 3.5 million people by employing cryptocurrency and e-marketplace in Turkey by 2030," he added.

The main target of TİSVA - which oversees the Turkish Grameen Microfinance Program (TGMP) - in launching such a project is to solve the problems of global microcredit community in finding financial sources for the poor.

Turkish Grameen Microfinance Program is a non-profit economic foundation offering "microcredit" services to help reduce poverty in Turkey, according to their website.

"TGMP came up with the idea that creates an alternative financing model for social businesses to alleviate poverty through blockchain," Akgül said.

Pointing to the rising popularity of using cryptocurrencies like Facebook's Libra, Akgül claimed that the world has entered a new era in which the number of banknotes in circulation will fall.

"The market size will not be confined to Turkey," he said. "The initiative will be extended to micro-entrepreneurs all around the world."

Citing a report released by Oxfam, an international confederation of NGOs working to reduce poverty, Akgul said the wealth of the world's richest 26 people equaled to that of 3.8 billion poorest people in 2018.

"We aim to impact the lives of these people through the project," adding that financial inclusion as the primary concern of the project is an important step toward reducing and ending poverty."

He suggested that blockchain technology will eventually enable anyone with an Internet connection to have access to a wide variety of poverty alleviation services at a fraction of the cost.

Blockchain is a database of financial transactions which is saved on multiple computers and constantly grows as new transactions or "blocks" are added to it, forming a continuous and public chain of data.

He also explained that under the project, 300 million MicroCreditCoin (MCC Token) and mobile wallets have been produced within the Ethereum blockchain technology, the popular cryptocurrency based on the use of tokens, which can be bought, sold, or traded.


blockchain, Turkey, NGO

MOST POPULAR

  1. Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

    Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

  2. Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

    Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

  3. Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

    Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

  4. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  5. Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

    Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Recommended
Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
Turks have negative view on online dating: Study

Turks have negative view on online dating: Study
FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

FM Çavuşoğlu visits Sudan as parties sign power-sharing deal

Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister

Turkish-US center for Syria safe zone to start soon: Defense minister
Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
WORLD Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds of people protested an unprecedented security crackdown and clashed with police on Aug. 16 in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as India’s government said it was constantly reviewing the situation in the disputed region and the restrictions there will be removed over the next few days.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor shutout current champions of the Turkish Super Lig in the opening match of the new season Friday at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.