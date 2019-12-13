New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from White Island volcano

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Police in New Zealand on Dec. 12 said they have recovered six bodies from waters near White Island, as death toll rose to 16 from a volcano that erupted on Dec. 9.

Addressing a news conference aired live, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said one more body was still in the waters near the island.

“The recovery process was not over,” Bush said.

Police had said that 25 of the 30 wounded were still in critical condition.

New Zealand scientists warned of possible further eruption on New Zealand's most active volcano.

The victims were tourists from Australia, the U.K., China, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia and the U.S.

The volcano had last erupted in 2001.