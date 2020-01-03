New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

  • January 03 2020 14:38:32

New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

Didem Mercan - KARS
New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

While people in big cities welcomed the new year of 2020 with parties, concerts and fireworks, dozens of others opted for a 24-hour journey to one of Turkey’s easternmost provinces.

“From my point of view, it is not only the journey, but also all the stops along the way, and your final destination of beautiful city of Kars with all its historic texture attracting people to make this journey,” said Sedat Cezayiroğlu, train driver of the Touristic Eastern Express, which carried hundreds of its passengers from Ankara on Dec. 30, 2019 to Kars.

“There are plenty of things to do in Kars, such as visiting the ruins of the ancient city of Ani, the town of Sarıkamış and Lake Çıldır. In winter, Lake Çıldır freezes over to a thickness of 80 centimeters and turns into a hypnotic white desert,” added Cezayiroğlu.

A newlywed couple also joined the train ride of 1,310 kilometers.

“We got married two months ago and wanted to make this dream trip a reality. It was really difficult to find tickets, we spent days finding,” said Gökçe Akdan, accompanied by her husband Sedat Akdan.

“Up until 10 - 15 years ago, it was scary and not appropriate for women to travel to Eastern Turkey on their own. Maybe we were prejudiced, however, today, we overcame this thought as the journey is both safe and enjoyable,” said Özden Aydın.

Social media and the desire to travel increased interest in the Eastern Express.

“There was no such demand until three years ago,” said Ali Köse, the chief of the train.

“The only difference is you can stop and take short walks and digest the views in 4 cities and towns on route of the Touristic Eastern Express,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

    US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

  2. Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

    Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

  3. East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says

    East Mediterranean gas pipeline project can't succeed, Ankara says

  4. Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

    Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

  5. Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project

    Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign EastMed project
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'
Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11

Ankara repatriated 150 foreign fighters since November 11
Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander
Two Turkish soldiers killed in operation in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in operation in northern Iraq
Turkish State Railways to pay around $10,000 for graffiti cleaning

Turkish State Railways to pay around $10,000 for graffiti cleaning
CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension
WORLD 445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

Illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh have risen in recent months amid ongoing citizenship crisis in India, official data from Dhaka showed on Jan. 3.

ECONOMY Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

Turkey sees $2.5B carpet export in 2019

Turkey's carpet export valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, up 11.9 percent year-on-year, a sector board of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly said on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

A total of 2.1 million fans watched 153 Turkish Super Lig matches in the stadiums during the first half of 2019-2020 season, said, Passolig, the league's branded pass card dealer on Jan. 3.