New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November

  • January 06 2020 11:11:55

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 6.

"At the end of November, the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23.1 million," TÜİK said in a statement.

Some 921,379 vehicles were handed over to their owners in November, it added.

Of them, cars accounted for 73.7 percent, followed by small trucks 15.6 percent, motorcycles 3.5 percent, tractors 3 percent, trucks 1.8 percent, minibuses 1.8 percent and buses 0.5 percent.

Fiat accounted for 11.2 percent of the new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 10.1 percent, and Renault with 9.3 percent, TÜİK said.

It also said the ratio of cars registered using diesel was 55.3 percent, followed by gasoline-fuelled cars with 35.3 percent, LPG-fuelled cars with 5.9 percent and electric or hybrid cars with 3.5 percent, during the January-November period.

TÜİK also highlighted that 607,595 road motor vehicles were registered to traffic during the same period, down 28.3 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The figure of withdrawn vehicles rose 42.9 percent to reach 308,470.

