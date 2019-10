New envoys present credentials to Turkish president

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 21 welcomed newly appointed ambassadors from Norway, Ireland and Finland in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Norway's Ambassador Erling Skjonsberg, Ireland's Ambassador Sonya McGuinness and Finland's Ambassador Ari Maki, separately presented their letters of credentials to Erdoğan at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish presidency.