New association aims at stopping vivisection in Turkey

  • September 26 2019 13:12:00

New association aims at stopping vivisection in Turkey

Ece Çelik – ISTANBUL
New association aims at stopping vivisection in Turkey

Approximately 266,000 animals are being exposed to vivisection in 130 labs across Turkey, according to an animal rights association newly founded to stop the procedures of cutting into or otherwise injuring living animals for the purpose of scientific research.

These experiments include observing how boiling oil affects respiratory tract and how the bones of an animal are broken, said veterinary physician Burak Özgüner, coordinator of the Animal Rights Watch Committee (HAKİM) in Turkey.

“Scientific papers and data show that vivisection does not provide much advantage and computerized experiments are much more effective than it is,” he told daily Hürriyet.

“Most of these vivisections are carried out on behalf of academics’ own research. Thus, they do vivisections, which are not necessary for the science world, for their own careers,” he added.

Özgüner joined forces with other volunteers including cartoonist Aslı Alpar, journalist and former MP Melda Onur and internal medicine specialist Oğuz Kınıkoğlu to establish the Anti-Vivisection Association of Turkey.

According to the animal protection law enacted in 2004, every educational and commercial institution enabling vivisection should set up an ethics committee including at least one member from an animal rights organization.

However, many institutions invite members from irrelevant nongovernmental organizations instead, said Özgüner.

“We have even witnessed a member of a jewelers association joining an ethics committee,” he recalled.

The Anti-Vivisection Association will also make efforts for the right to conscientious objection of medical and veterinary students.

“I witnessed terrible things at the university. They execute unnecessary vivisections in the name of training,” said Özgüner, who made a presentation on this topic to a parliamentary commission to investigate animal rights.

The association also suggests a program to provide new homes for animals which have gone through vivisection.

“We want to bring the program used in the EU countries to Turkey. Since there is no plan for the future lives of animals subject to vivisection, they are being killed. We would like to take them to a non-violent setting at least in the aftermath of vivisection,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

    Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

  5. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan
Recommended
5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

Turkish Airlines, UN launch sports for peace awards

Turkish Airlines, UN launch 'sports for peace awards'

Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Turkish familys house damaged in arson attack in US

Turkish family's house damaged in arson attack in US
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Saturday of Turkey’s top-tier football league.