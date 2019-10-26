Nearly 900 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

  • October 26 2019 12:01:15

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Security forces on Oct. 25 held a total of 893 irregular migrants attempting to cross to Europe through the northwestern Edirne province of Turkey.

According to local sources, the provincial gendarme forces conducted operations against those seeking to go to Europe, searching for them in border villages and train stations.

Among the migrants held were people from Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Iraq, Somalia, Nepal, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Afghanistan.

They were later referred to the provincial migration office for the official process.

Turkey's Edirne neighbors Greece and Bulgaria, therefore the irregular migrants who desire a life in Europe use the province as a transit road; however, security forces’ tight monitoring activities significantly prevent their entrance to the continent.

