Nearly 700 liters of bootleg alcohol seized in Turkey

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency

Nearly 700 liters (185 gallons) of bootleg alcohol was seized in western Turkey on Dec. 24, according to a security source.

In Çanakkale, teams of provincial gendarmerie command conducted operations in addresses previously set in Ezine district said a security source on condition of anonymity.

The operation seized 688 liters of bootleg alcohol in bottles bearing various brands, the source added.

Two suspects, identified by initials I. G. and M. U., were arrested in the operation.