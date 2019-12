Nearly 4,000 residents evacuated after floods in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR-Anadolu Agency

Authorities said on Dec. 15 that 3,835 residents were evacuated after floods hit Malaysia's south Johor state.

The State Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee announced the figure number rose from 2,853 from rainfall that began Dec. 13.

Evacuated residents were placed in safe areas.

Authorities warned rainfall and floods would continue in the region.