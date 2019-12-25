Nearly 1,924 liters of bootleg alcohol seized in Turkey

  • December 25 2019 09:22:00

ÇANAKKALE/MALATYA/İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
Nearly 1,924 liters of bootleg alcohol was seized by police on Dec. 24, according to security sources.

In Çanakkale, teams of provincial gendarmerie command conducted operations in addresses previously set in Ezine district said a security source on condition of anonymity.

The operation seized 688 liters of bootleg alcohol in bottles bearing various brands, the source added.

Two suspects, identified by initials I. G. and M. U., were arrested in the operation.

Likewise, teams from the gendarmerie command in the eastern province of Malatya carried out simultaneous raids, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The security forces seized 750 liters of bootleg alcohol in 90 original bottles and 1,000 packs of cigarettes, the source added.

The suspects were reportedly planning to release the illegal wares before New Year's Eve.

Separately, in the Aegean province of Izmir, gendarmerie forces uncovered 474 liters of illicit wine in plastic bottles and gallons.

One suspect, identified by the initials A.A., was arrested.

Turkey,

