NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Oct. 29 to gain their third win of the season.

The Lakers' new star Anthony Davis' breakout performance led his team to the victory over Grizzlies at the Staples Center, posting a double-double with 40 points and 20 rebounds in three quarters.

Tuesday's 40-20 score of Davis was the fourth record in his career as he became the sixth Laker to perform it after Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Mikan, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Lakers' another star LeBron James produced 23 points and 8 assists.

On the losing side, Ja Morant scored a team-record of 16 points.

Jonas Valanciunas also performed double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds over Lakers, without a win against the rivals.

