NBA: Clippers beat Warriors 141-122

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 141-122 in the Warriors' first game at the Chase Center on Oct. 24

Lou Williams and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard were key players for the Clippers, producing 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Additionally, Patrick Patterson scored 20 points as Ivica Zubac produced 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Los Angeles team.

The Warriors' stars Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell produced 23 and 20 points, respectively, however, their efforts were not enough to bring victory

to the team.

The Clippers gained their second win in a row this season with this victory while the Warriors suffered a nightmare defeat in their debut game at the Chase Center.

The Warriors started the new season with nine players who are 23 years old or younger after reaching five consecutive NBA finals between 2015-2019.

Antetokounmpo posts 15th triple-double in his career

In a Thursday game, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 117-111 in an away match.

The Bucks' all-star player Giannis Antetokounmpo performed his 15th triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Turkish player Ersan Ilyasova also produced 13 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes for the Bucks.

On the losing side, the Rockets' superstar duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden scored double-double.

Westbrook scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Harden played with 19 points and 14 assists.

Hawks beat Pistons in their first game of regular season

In their first match of the season, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Detroit Pistons 117-100 at home.

Trae Young's 38 points and nine assists brought victory for the Hawks.

Derrick Rose's 27 points were not enough for the Pistons to gain a win.

"