NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

  • October 24 2019 14:08:03

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime on Oct. 23.

At Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the match extended to overtime when the score was 115 - 115 at the end of the regular time.

New transfer Kyrie Irving was the key player for Brooklyn as he produced 50 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but missed a potential winning shot, allowing Minnesota to pull out victory over Brooklyn.

Shooting guard Caris LeVert tallied 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for Brooklyn.

But these outstanding performances couldn't avoid loss to Minnesota 127-126.

Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns was hero for his team, scoring 36 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, also shooting guard Andrew Wiggins played an
important role to win, scoring 21 points and eight rebound.

"It's a great starting point. Obviously, you wanted to come out and get a win in front of our home crowd, but we got another chance on Oct. 25," Kyrie Irving said in a statement.

The six-time NBA All-Star Irving also became the highest-scoring first game for a team in NBA history, broking Kiki Vandeweghe's record for most points, Vandeweghe produced 47 points for Portland at Kansas City in 1984.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated to Orlando Magic 94-85 at away, with Turkish international Cedi Osman helping Cleveland with 13 points.

Also, Philadelphia 76ers won against Boston Celtics. Turkish player Furkan Korkmaz produced three points for Philadelphia 76ers.

Wednesday night's results:

Charlotte Hornets-Chicago Bulls: 126-125

Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers: 94-85

Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons: 110-119

Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics: 107-93

Brooklyn Nets-Minnesota Timberwolves: 126-127 (overtime)

Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies: 120-101

San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks: 120-111

Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards: 108-100

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder: 100-95

Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets: 100-108

Phoenix Suns-Sacramento Kings: 124-95

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

  3. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

  4. Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

    Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

  5. Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board

    Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board
Recommended
Turkish teams in Europa League looking for first wins

Turkish teams in Europa League looking for first wins
First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray
Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships
Galatasaray to host Real Madrid in Champions League

Galatasaray to host Real Madrid in Champions League
Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd
Fenerbahçe beat Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League

Fenerbahçe beat Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League
WORLD 39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex were Chinese nationals, British media says
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 24 cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime