NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime on Oct. 23.

At Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the match extended to overtime when the score was 115 - 115 at the end of the regular time.

New transfer Kyrie Irving was the key player for Brooklyn as he produced 50 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but missed a potential winning shot, allowing Minnesota to pull out victory over Brooklyn.

Shooting guard Caris LeVert tallied 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for Brooklyn.

But these outstanding performances couldn't avoid loss to Minnesota 127-126.

Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns was hero for his team, scoring 36 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, also shooting guard Andrew Wiggins played an

important role to win, scoring 21 points and eight rebound.

"It's a great starting point. Obviously, you wanted to come out and get a win in front of our home crowd, but we got another chance on Oct. 25," Kyrie Irving said in a statement.

The six-time NBA All-Star Irving also became the highest-scoring first game for a team in NBA history, broking Kiki Vandeweghe's record for most points, Vandeweghe produced 47 points for Portland at Kansas City in 1984.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated to Orlando Magic 94-85 at away, with Turkish international Cedi Osman helping Cleveland with 13 points.

Also, Philadelphia 76ers won against Boston Celtics. Turkish player Furkan Korkmaz produced three points for Philadelphia 76ers.

-

Wednesday night's results:

Charlotte Hornets-Chicago Bulls: 126-125

Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers: 94-85

Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons: 110-119

Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics: 107-93

Brooklyn Nets-Minnesota Timberwolves: 126-127 (overtime)

Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies: 120-101

San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks: 120-111

Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards: 108-100

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder: 100-95

Portland Trail Blazers-Denver Nuggets: 100-108

Phoenix Suns-Sacramento Kings: 124-95