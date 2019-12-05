NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to victory over Pistons

  December 05 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 127-103 on Dec. 4 night, scoring their 13th straight win.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top player of the game, scoring 35 points and grabbing 9 rebounds at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Two more players scored double-digit points for the Bucks: small forward Khris Middleton with 17 points, and Turkish player Ersan İlyasova with 10.

For the losing side, neither small forward Andre Drummond's 23 points and 14 rebounds nor point guard Blake Griffins' 16 points and 10 rebounds sufficed to save the Pistons.

Lakers beat Jazz to extend away winning streak to 10

In another Wednesday game, the Los Angeles Lakers beat Utah Jazz 121-96 in their 10th away win in a row this season.

Lakers All-Star players Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominated the game.

Davis played with 26 points and 6 rebounds, while James did a "double-double,” netting 20 points and 12 assists at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

For Utah Jazz, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell got 29 points and shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23. 

Other results:

- Charlotte Hornets-Golden State Warriors: 106-91

- Orlando Magic-Phoenix Suns: 128-114

- Detroit Pistons-Milwaukee Bucks: 103-127

- Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets: 118-130

- Boston Celtics-Miami Heat: 112-93

- Chicago Bulls-Memphis Grizzlies: 106-99

- Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers: 100-107

- Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves: 121-114

- Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Lakers: 96-121

- Portland Trail Blazers-Sacramento Kings: 127-116
 

