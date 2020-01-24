NBA All-Star starters announced, Giannis, LeBron to captain

LeBron James

The NBA announced the All-Star starters for the 69th All-Star Game that will be held on February 16.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James will be the captains for their teams as they received the highest vote turnouts in their respective conferences.

Also, 20-year-old Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and 21-year-old Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks -- both having their sophomore season -- will highlight the star-studded group in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star starters from the Western Conference pool are LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets).

The All-Star starters from the Eastern Conference pool are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Just like 2019 and 2018 NBA All-Star editions, the team captains remain the same as Antetokounmpo and James will pick players for their squads, once the 12-men squads from Western and Eastern Conferences will be announced.

All-Stars starters from Eastern Conference

Drafted as the 15th pick in 2013 out of Greece, team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man for the Bucks (#1 in East) this season too, averaging 30.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Making his first All-Star appearance, 2016 draftee Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors (#3 in East), averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Earning 3rd All-Star appearance, 2014 draftee Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (#6 in East), averages 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Making his 4th All-Star appearance, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics (#4 in East) drafted in 2011. He averages 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

In his first All-Star appearance, 2018 draftee Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (#15 in East) averages 29.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

All-Stars starters from Western Conference

In his 16th All-Star appearance, team captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (#1 in West) averages 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.

Joining James from Lakers, 2012 draftee Anthony Davis, in his 7th All-Star appearance, averaging 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for his team.

Making his 4th All-Star, 2011 draftee Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers (#3 in West) averages 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

In his maiden All-Star, 2018 draftee Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks (#5 in West) averages 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Making his 8th All-Star appearance, James Harden of the Houston Rockets (#6 in West) averages 36.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists for his team this season.

The 69th NBA All-Star game will be in Chicago Bulls' home court United Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.