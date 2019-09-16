Nazi comedy 'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film fest prize  

  • September 16 2019 15:11:08

Nazi comedy 'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film fest prize  

LOS ANGELES - AFP
Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit wins Toronto film fest prize

"Jojo Rabbit" on Sept. 15 won the Toronto film festival's top prize, an Oscars bellwether which gives the satirical Nazi comedy a boost as Hollywood's award season kicks into gear.  The movie from "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi tells the story of a young German boy living during World War Two whose imaginary friend is a make-believe version of Adolf Hitler.

Billed as an "anti-hate satire," it plots how the child, a Hitler Youth member with a fondness for Nazi uniforms and book-burnings, discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

It beat runners-up "Marriage Story," also starring Johansson, and Cannes Palme d'Or winner "Parasite" from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

The Toronto People's Choice Award, determined entirely by the votes of festival attendees, has a strong history of predicting Oscars success.

The last seven winners were all nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, with two of those winning the Oscar, including last year's surprise victor "Green Book."

"12 Years a Slave" (2013), "The King's Speech" (2010) and "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008) all began their award season journeys to Oscar glory with the Toronto prize.

"Jojo Rabbit" earned only middling reviews from critics after its world premiere in Toronto.

The Hollywood Reporter praised its "raucous, audience-pleasing outrageousness" but warned its cartoonish approach to Nazi Germany "doesn't wear well as matters deepen and progress."

Variety called it a "feel-good hipster Nazi comedy" which "creates the illusion of danger while playing it safe."

But studio Fox Searchlight, now owned by Disney, hopes the film's resonance with movie lovers will help it to follow in the footsteps of last year's surprise winner "Green Book."       The Toronto International Film Festival is the largest in North Americ. This year it featured more than 300 films from 84 countries, including 133 world premieres.

Meryl Streep, who is currently promoting Netflix's Panama Papers thriller "The Laundromat," received the inaugural actress prize.

"Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix picked up the inaugural actor award, delivering an emotional tribute to his late brother River. 

Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit") got the director prize, while another new award honoring outstanding young female talent went to French filmmaker Mati Diop ("Atlantics.")

TIFF,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  2. Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

    Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkish, Russian leaders hold bilateral meeting

    Turkish, Russian leaders hold bilateral meeting

  4. Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

    Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

  5. Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM

    Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM
Recommended
Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival

Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival
‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern

‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
Turkish Film Week kicks off in Serbian capital

Turkish Film Week kicks off in Serbian capital
Turkish TV series admirers visit Turkey

Turkish TV series admirers visit Turkey
‘Man in Golden Dress’ in Turkey

‘Man in Golden Dress’ in Turkey
WORLD Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel: ISNA

Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel: ISNA

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 250,000 litres of diesel fuel to the United Arab Emirates, Iran's semi-official Students News agency ISNA reported on Sept. 16.   
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan to build simplified customs frontier

Turkey, Azerbaijan to build simplified customs frontier

Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to establish a "simplified customs frontier", Turkish vice president said on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open

Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics basketball suddenly looks wide open after reigning champion the United States suffered its worst World Cup, Spain triumphed and Argentina surprised.