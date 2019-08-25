NASA investigating first crime committed in space: Report

  • August 25 2019 14:00:03

NASA investigating first crime committed in space: Report

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: Report

U.S. space agency NASA is investigating what may be the first crime committed in outer space, The New York Times reported on Aug. 24.

Astronaut Anne McClain is accused of identity theft and improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while on a sixth-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Times said.

The astronaut's spouse Summer Worden filed a complaint earlier this year with the Federal Trade Commission after learning McClain had accessed her bank account without permission, while Worden's family filed another with NASA's Office of Inspector General, according to the newspaper.

McClain's lawyer said the astronaut had done nothing wrong and accessed the bank records while aboard the ISS in order to monitor the couple's combined finances -- something she had done over the course of their relationship, the Times reported.

NASA investigators have contacted both women, according to the newspaper.

McClain, who returned to Earth in June, gained fame for being one of two women picked for a historic all-female spacewalk, but NASA scrapped the planned walk in March due to a lack of well-fitting spacesuits, sparking accusations of sexism.

Worden said the FTC has not responded to the identity theft report, but that an investigator specializing in criminal cases with NASA's Office of Inspector General has been looking into the accusation, according to the Times.

U.S., NASA, space, identity theft

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
Saving northern white rhinos: Scientists hit milestone

Saving northern white rhinos: Scientists hit milestone
‘Breaking Bad’ sequel movie out on Netflix in October

‘Breaking Bad’ sequel movie out on Netflix in October
Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’

Traces of Zeus Temple found in ‘Pompeii of Anatolia’
Line provides help for animals in wild

Line provides help for animals in wild
Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator

Istanbul Design Biennial unveils curator
Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September

Renowned violin virtuoso to play in Istanbul in September
WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.