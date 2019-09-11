Mythological masks unearthed in Muğla

Masks, which were estimated to be 2,200 years old and were engraved on marble blocks of the mythology gods of that period, are seen after being unearthed at Ancient City of Stratonikeia, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Tentative Lists in the Aegean province of Muğla.

Archaeological excavations in the theater of the 3,000-year-old ancient city of Stratonikeia in the western province of Muğla’s Yatağan district have unearthed 17 masks. The masks, believed to be 2,200 years old, were worked on the marble blocks of mythological gods.

In Stratonikeia, which is on the UNESCO tentative list of world heritage sites and home to artworks from the Hellenistic, Roma, Byzantine, Beylic, Ottoman and the Republic era, the works are headed by Pamukkale University Professor Bilal Söğüt.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Söğüt said that they carried out excavations for 12 months in the ancient city, which is one of the most important cities in the Caria region.

Stating that they had worked in many structures so far, he said, “This year we are working in the ancient theater. When the expropriation problem in the theater was solved within a short time, we expanded our activities here.”

Söğüt said that ruins from 2,200 years ago were found in the ancient theater this year, adding, “We found reliefs during the excavations in the stage building of the theater. The most important group of these reliefs are masks. We had found 16 masks here before, and in the current excavations we found 17 masks and took them under protection. Here we found a large part of the masks of both the side entrances of the theater and the façade of the stage building. This is very pleasing to us. The presence of masks in the theater can be seen in excavations. But the masks we unearthed are a little different. These are depictions of many gods and goddesses and people of different cultures and beliefs. Beyond them, the masks we find are described as larger than usual.”

Söğüt pointed out that the craftsmanship in the masks is more beautiful and in higher quality than the previous ones, and that the depictions are handled well.

He explained that the blocks where the masks were found during the theater excavations were brought to the stone hospital in the ancient city and started the cleaning and preservation works. He said that when all the works were completed, the masks would be opened to the visitors in the most beautiful way.

Stratonikeia is located within the borders of the village of Eskihisar, seven kilometers west of Yatağan. It lies on Kadıkule Hill in the west of the fertile Yatağan Plain at the crossroads of the main routes that connect western, central and southern Anatolia with each other.

The city continuously developed during the Classic, Hellenistic and Roman Imperial periods and gradually became a center of trade, art and culture. Today it is a significant and unique example as a settlement that keeps the characteristics of the culture of different civilizations, succeeds to preserve its main structure and shows an entirety.

