Mustafa Ayaz Museum turns 10

  • November 01 2019 15:07:40

ANKARA
The Mustafa Ayaz Museum in Ankara, founded in 2009 in Balgat district by one of the prominent names of Turkish contemporary art, Professor Mustafa Ayaz, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Within the scope of the 10th year anniversary events, the Mustafa Ayaz Museum is displaying a very special exhibition featuring works by Ayaz.

Located on an area of 1,720 square meters, the museum is a work of Mustafa Ayaz’s artistic experience granted to the Turkish capital through his own means and endeavors.

The museum has seven floors, hobby workshops and a private studio of the artist. The artist’s paintings and sculptures belonging to his various periods are exhibited on the first, second and third floors. A section of the museum has been devoted to honoring Mustafa Ayaz’s art teacher, Professor Adnan Turani.

The museum has won 14 awards due to its contributions to art, hosted the exhibitions of many artists, school visits, painting competitions and given free art education to many students in 10 years. Now, the next goal of the museum is to establish an art academy for young children.

