Mortar fired from Syria kills 3 civilians

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency

A civilian died in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 12 from wounds caused by a cross-border mortar attack.

İsmail Taşkın lost his life at the Suruc State Hospital in Şanlıurfa province.

Two other civilians were killed in the same attack on Oct. 11 when YPG/PKK terrorists targeted a house in the border district of Suruç.

Previously, seven civilians -- including five children -- were killed in border districts of Şanlıurfa and Mardin provinces by YPG/PKK mortar and rocket attacks coming from across the border.

A nine-month-old baby, Muhammed Omar, and Cihan Güneş, a revenue assistant specialist, were killed in YPG/PKK attacks targeting Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa on Oct. 10.

Elif Terim and Mazlum Güneş, two children, who are both 11 years old, lost their lives at the hospital after being critically injured, in the Ceylanpınar district of Şanlıurfa.

In Nusaybin district of Mardin province, Fatma Yildiz (48) and her daughters -- Emine (12) and Leyla (15) -- were also killed on Oct. 10, as a result of the YPG/PKK attack.