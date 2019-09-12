More families join forces against PKK's child abduction

  • September 12 2019 09:19:00

More families join forces against PKK's child abduction

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
More families join forces against PKKs child abduction

Three more families on Sept. 11 joined a sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition political party long accused by the government of having links to the PKK terror group.

The number of the families taking part in the protest has risen to 21 since a mother, Fevziye Çetinkaya, claimed her 17-year-old son had joined the ranks of the terror group through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakır province and started the protest on Sept. 3.

"When they took my daughter [Songül], she was 15 years old and since then I haven't heard from her," said Fatma Akkuş, one of the recently joined mothers.

According to Akkuş, the PKK deceived her daughter 5 years ago and took her away.

"I watched the news about my daughter 's joining in the terror group on social media," Akkuş said reiterating her support for the protesting mothers.

Mehmet Karaman lost his 18-year-old son to PKK 22 years ago.

"I want to hear from my son anyway," Kahraman said adding that he is prepared for his son's demise.

"It tears my heart out. It's now 22 years and it's not easy," he said.

Halime Şehitoğlu and Macide Uslu, two women relatives, also joined the protest for their nephews.

Uslu, referring to the HDP members of the parliament, said: "Their children travel around Europe while ours are abducted. If they want they can bring our children back."

Last month, another mother, Hacire Akar, staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

    Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

  2. Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

    Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

  3. NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

    NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

  4. Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

    Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

  5. Turkey can’t be a barrier to refugees and radicals forever

    Turkey can’t be a barrier to refugees and radicals forever
Recommended
Iraqi premier, Turkish ambassador meet in Baghdad

Iraqi premier, Turkish ambassador meet in Baghdad

Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria
Children sell books to feed stray animals

Children sell books to feed stray animals
NATO: Turkey an important ally in fighting terrorism

NATO: Turkey an 'important ally' in fighting terrorism

Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside
Turkey calls for immediate halt to attacks in N Syria

Turkey calls for immediate halt to attacks in N Syria

WORLD US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 11 granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to fully enforce a new rule that would curtail asylum applications by immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a key element of his hardline immigration policies.
ECONOMY $1.1B current account surplus expected in July

$1.1B current account surplus expected in July

Economists expect the Turkish economy to run a current account surplus of $1.1 billion in July, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.