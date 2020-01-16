Millions of Turkish students to start winter break

  • January 16 2020 10:11:00

Millions of Turkish students to start winter break

ISTANBUL
Millions of Turkish students to start winter break

Nearly 18 million Turkish students will receive their mid-term report cards and began a two-week winter break on Jan. 17.

The mid-term holiday will end on Feb. 3.

The two-week summer break is set to reduce traffic congestion in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul, which is among the most congested cities in the world.

However, there will be a short break between 6-10 April 2019.

During the second semester, eighth-grade students will take the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 7. 

Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for university entrance will be held on June 20-21, after the end of the second semester.

The school year will be completed on June 19 and the 11-week-long summer break will begin.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast
Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

Body of missing man found in southern Turkey
FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln
Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.