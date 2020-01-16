Millions of Turkish students to start winter break

ISTANBUL

Nearly 18 million Turkish students will receive their mid-term report cards and began a two-week winter break on Jan. 17.

The mid-term holiday will end on Feb. 3.

The two-week summer break is set to reduce traffic congestion in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul, which is among the most congested cities in the world.

However, there will be a short break between 6-10 April 2019.

During the second semester, eighth-grade students will take the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 7.

Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for university entrance will be held on June 20-21, after the end of the second semester.

The school year will be completed on June 19 and the 11-week-long summer break will begin.