Military commanders appointed by presidential decree

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 22 appointed new military generals and admirals to land, naval and air force commands, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette said.

A total of 127 commanders from all three commands have undertaken new positions.

Some 72 commanders in the land forces, 25 in the naval forces and 27 in the air forces command have been appointed with the presidential decree, within the context of Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) decisions taken at the shortest-ever YAŞ meeting on Aug. 1.

Lt. Gen. Şeref Öngay, commander of the Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command (EDOK), has been appointed as the commander of the Third Army. Yavuz Türkgenci, chief of staff of Land Forces Command, has been appointed as the commander of EDOK.

Lt. Gen. Ali Sivri, the commander of 4th Corps, has been appointed as the commander of the Aegean Army. Lt. Gen. Sinan Yayla has undertaken the duty of commander of the 2nd Army, a position he has been carrying out on commission.

YAŞ was convened on Aug. 1 to discuss the promotions and dismissals of the high-ranking military personnel under the leadership of Erdoğan, and with the participation of key civilian and military officials, including Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler.

At the meeting, the composition of the top military brass of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has remained the same.