Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

  • December 26 2019 09:35:21

Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

A total of seven irregular migrants were killed on Dec. 26 when their boat sank in Turkey's Lake Van.

The boat carrying 71 irregular migrants capsized in Lake Van off eastern Bitlis province and seven of them were killed, while 64 migrants were rescued, the governorship said in a statement.

The migrants were nationals of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the statement added.

In 2018, 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

    Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

  3. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  4. Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

    Erdoğan says Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya

  5. Turkey takes action to extradition of suspect in murder of Turkish academic

    Turkey takes action to extradition of suspect in murder of Turkish academic
Recommended
Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert
Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas

Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas
Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul
Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana
Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects
Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands

Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands
WORLD Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan on Dec. 26 executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country’s first execution of a foreigner since the disclosure of details on sentences carried out began in 2007, the justice ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors assume foreign projects worth $395B

Turkish contractors assume foreign projects worth $395B

The total worth of projects undertaken by Turkish contractor firms abroad reached $395 billion as of the end of November, Turkey's trade minister has said.
SPORTS Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.