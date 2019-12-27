Micic scores 23 in EuroLeague return as Anadolu Efes down Maccabi

  • December 27 2019 09:48:54

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Anadolu Efes beat Israeli basketball club Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 99-79 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Dec. 26.

Home team Anadolu Efes led the whole game against Maccabi FOX.

The Istanbul club already secured the victory by the end of the third quarter when the team were in front by 80-58.

The Turkish team's Serbian star Vasilije Micic scored 23 points. Micic's teammate, French guard Rodrigue Beaubois dropped 22 points against Maccabi FOX.

Anadolu Efes' Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon netted 19 points and American superstar Shane Larkin had 15 points to contribute to the Turkish victory.

Visitors' top scorer was Jake Cohen. The Israeli forward of Maccabi FOX scored 15 points in Istanbul.

U.S.-born Turkish point guard Scottie Wilbekin tallied 12 points for Maccabi FOX.

Angelo Caloiaro, the American forward of Maccabi FOX, clocked up 10 points.

Cohen, Wilbekin and Caloiaro were the only Maccabi FOX players who scored in double digits.

The Turkish team were in a very good form in the EuroLeague until last week, when CSKA Moscow beat them 81-80.

The Russian basketball powerhouse snapped Anadolu Efes' eight-game winning streak in the regular season.

Following the win, Anadolu Efes are currently leading the EuroLeague as they have 13-3 win/loss record.

The 2014 EuroLeague winners, Maccabi FOX come fourth in standings as they won 11 games but lost five.

In the next fixture, Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Khimki Moscow Region on Jan. 3.

