MHP leader slams Kılıçdaroğlu over alleged ‘ties with HDP’

  • October 04 2019 17:16:35

ANKARA
The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has slammed main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over what he says is “ties” with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and suggested the removal of his parliamentary immunity.

“The policies pursued by the CHP are in full contradiction with the historical rights and sovereignty of the Turkish people. Thus, the CHP has taken an opposition side against the people and the country. There is no doubt that political acts and statements by the CHP chairman and his spokespersons constitute a crime,” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli said in a written statement late afternoon on Oct. 4.

Bahçeli claimed that the CHP is no longer in a position to care for Turkey’s national interest and “hopes for help from the PKK, a terrorist organization.” The CHP chairman is seeking chaos and crisis in Turkey for his own political future, Bahçeli claimed, suggesting that his parliamentary immunity should be lifted so that he can be prosecuted.

The MHP leader has also informed that he instructed the formation of a commission by three MHP lawmakers for probing the relationship between the CHP and the HDP and analyzing their “acts of crime.”

“In addition to this, our legal experts and lawmakers will also take part in all these efforts when necessary. No anybody, regardless of his job, status and political position, has the liberty of committing a crime, praising the offender and rendering service to treachery,” he added.

