MHP, BBP leaders lend support to Erdoğan's US visit

  • November 13 2019 14:24:09

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
MHP, BBP leaders lend support to Erdoğans US visit

The leaders of two political parties on Nov. 13 voiced support for the Turkish president ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"Whatever result comes out of the meeting in the U.S., Turkey is of one heart," said Devlet Bahçeli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet Trump on Nov. 13 at the White House. The two leaders will address a joint news conference after the bilateral meeting.

The MHP leader criticized U.S. support for terror groups in Turkey and in the region.

"Those who primarily designed FETO, YPG/PKK and ISIL and used them as guns for hire will not be able to bring Turkey to its knees," said Bahçeli, who entered an alliance with the ruling party ahead of last year's general elections.

Turkey has called out the U.S. administration several times for supporting one terrorist organization as a local ally to fight another terror group, saying that this move is against the spirit of the fight against terrorism.

'Foreign policy is a national policy'

Meanwhile, Mustafa Destici, leader of the Grand Unity Party (BBP), urged support for Turkey's president ahead of his meeting in Washington with Trump.

"Foreign policy is a national policy, you can't play politics with it," Destici told reporters in parliament.

Destici called for a show of support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is scheduled to meet the U.S.' Donald Trump.

"The president, who is in the U.S. right now, is our president. He went there in his position as president of the Republic of Turkey," said Destici.

After their meeting, which is due to cover bilateral relations and foreign policy issues, including Syria, Erdoğan and Trump are set to hold a joint news conference.

 

