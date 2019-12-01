Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

  • December 01 2019 11:33:01

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

MEXICO-Anadolu Agency
Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.

An hour-long gun battle took place in Villa Union, a town in Coahuila state, Miguel Angel Riquelme, the state governor told local media.

The mayor said 14 people were killed, including four police officers in the initial confrontation, and several municipal workers were missing.

The armed assailants are thought to be alleged members of the Cartel of the Northeast, a gang involved in drug trafficking.

Videos and images of the shootout shared on social media showed vehicles set ablaze and the facade of Villa Union's municipal office pierced with bullets.

Mexico has long been besieged by deadly violence with drug cartels and criminal gangs fighting for control of territories.

The total number of victims of violent killings since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018 is approaching 20,000, according to the country's National Public Security System.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

    Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

  2. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

  3. 3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

    3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

  4. Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

    Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

  5. 7 historical places to visit in Turkish Cyprus

    7 historical places to visit in Turkish Cyprus
Recommended
US: Assad regime delay work of constitutional committee

US: Assad regime delay work of constitutional committee
Thousands protest against far-right party in Germany

Thousands protest against far-right party in Germany
Iraqi premier hands resignation to parliament

Iraqi premier hands resignation to parliament
Second round of Syria talks end with failure to get agenda

Second round of Syria talks end with failure to get agenda
Iraqs Sadr calls his supporters to continue protests

Iraq's Sadr calls his supporters to continue protests
The Hague: 3 minors hurt in stabbing attack

The Hague: 3 minors hurt in stabbing attack

WORLD Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.
ECONOMY India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy

India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy

India will unveil a series of infrastructure projects this month as part of a plan to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.39 trillion) in the sector over the next five years, the finance minister said on Nov. 30, in a push to improve the country’s economy.

SPORTS World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.