Metal stars to start Istanbul New Year countdown

ISTANBUL

Turkish power metal giant Saints ‘N’ Sinners is expected to reunite with fans in Istanbul.

Istanbul is preparing to bid farewell to 2019 with a thrilling night of metal music.

In the “Rock the New Year” event, which will be held as part of the “Rock Off Event Series,” the names that metal fans look forward to seeing will be on stage on Dec. 27 at IF Performance Hall in Beşiktaş district.

Undoubtedly, the most expected name of the night, Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well-known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band, Firewind, will be on the stage.

Gus G. will be accompanied by key figures such as Dennis Ward from Pink Cream 69, Unisonic and Felix Bohnke, known for Avantasia and Edguy.

He and his fellas gave the audience a night to be remembered for a long time at a concert in Norwegian capital Oslo on Nov. 27.

The biggest surprise of the night seems to be Saints ‘N’ Sinners, a Turkish power metal band which has a Balkan-famous reputation, particularly in Greece, Bulgaria and also Russia.

The band is expected to reunite with fans in Istanbul with hits like “Renegade Lawmakers” and “Seven Years in Hell” and provide an unforgettable experience with its enthusiastic stage performance.

Also Razor Inc., which recently released its first album “The Road,” and Killing, consisting of members of Hayko Cepkin and Murder King, will be other stars of the night.

The songs that will be played at the beginning and end of the night will reflect the refined taste of Headbang magazine writer DJ Bahar Heper.