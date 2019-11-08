Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'

  • November 08 2019 11:34:17

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 7 for calling NATO "brain dead", saying the Western military alliance was "indispensable" for European security.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in German capital Berlin, Merkel said: "This point view is not mine. Such a lashing out is not necessary."

Pointing to what she described as Macron's "drastic words", Merkel said the transatlantic military pact was "indispensable" for European security.

Stoltenberg "agreed" with Merkel's statements saying any attempt to distance Europe from the U.S. was also endangering European Union security. He called for stepped-up cooperation within NATO in a bid to strengthen the Western military alliance.

Macron told the Economist weekly that NATO "only works if the guarantor of last resort functions as such. I'd argue that we should reassess the  reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States."

He added that the U.S. "shows signs of turning its back on us."

The French president, who has been a staunch supporter of the European

Union, said U.S. President Donald Trump "doesn't share our idea of the European project."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  2. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  3. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  4. Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

    Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

  5. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13
Recommended
Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests

Death of Hong Kong student likely to trigger further protests
US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF
Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry

Turkey has never forgotten Greek atrocities, says Foreign Ministry
China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs
Use of force against Iraqi protestors deplorable: EU

Use of force against Iraqi protestors 'deplorable': EU
Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader
WORLD Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 7 for calling NATO "brain dead", saying the Western military alliance was "indispensable" for European security.
ECONOMY Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

International demand for a new Turkish bond issue more than tripled its actual size, said Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague