Men can also get breast cancer, expert warns

  • November 04 2019 11:58:41

Men can also get breast cancer, expert warns

İZMİR – Demirören News Agency
Men can also get breast cancer, expert warns

The frequency of breast cancer has been on the rise among not only Turkish women, but also men, an academic has warned. 

Professor Özgül Karayurt from the Nursing Department of the İzmir University of Economics said that some 500 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

She warned that one percent of breast cancer patients are men, saying that they should also do self-breast exams regularly.

“Just as women, men also should check their breasts and go see a doctor in case of a physical change,” she said.

“Since the breast tissue of women is larger, they have difficulty in finding a lump or noticing a change; however, men can notice lumps much easier because their breast tissue is smaller,” she added.

Almost 99 percent of breast cancer patients are women in all countries. One in every eight women (12.5 percent) in the world were diagnosed with the disease as of 2019, according to experts, who also predict that the rate will increase to 20 percent in the upcoming years.

Women and men should also examine their armpits for early detection of spreading cancer cells, or carcinomatosis, said Karayurt.

“Studies show that vitamin D deficiency, sedentary lifestyle and obesity increase risk of breast cancer,” she added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  2. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  3. Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

    Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

  4. Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

    Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

  5. 'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

    'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising
Recommended
Civilians, historic structures unharmed in Syria op: Defense Ministry

Civilians, historic structures unharmed in Syria op: Defense Ministry
PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland

PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland
Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Turkish delegation in S Africa for interparty dialogue

Nearly 5,000 irregular migrants held last week in Turkey

Nearly 5,000 irregular migrants held last week in Turkey
Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation
Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers

Turkey commited to science diplomacy in Mideast: Sayers
WORLD Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia attracts millions of tourists, mostly Turks, every year despite being beset by political and economic difficulties due to its turbulent past of the 90s.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive industry exports reached $25.4 billion in the first 10 months of this year, according to an exporters association.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League